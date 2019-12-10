Moses Johnson Sr., a native of Clinton and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm until Service at 7:00 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2800 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, LA, conducted by Pastor Byron Sanders. On Thursday December 12, 2019 at 10:00 am his body will be taken from Macedonia Missionary Church to his final resting place at St. John Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Rd., Clinton, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019