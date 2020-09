Or Copy this URL to Share

Moses Jones Jr. a native of Liberty, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life Sat. Sept 5, 2020. He was 87. Visitation will be Thurs. Sept 17, 2020 from 10-11 am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton. Interment will be in Cox Cemetery, Liberty, MS.

