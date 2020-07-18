Moses Lovely, Jr., entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by his wife, Catherine C. Lovely; children, Marilyn N. Lovely and Malcolm Humphrey; grandchildren, Donald T. Lovely, Stephen C. Lovely, Leisha A. Bridges and Malcolm M. Bridges; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Frank Smith and special niece, Gwendolyn Porche. Preceded in death by his parents, Irma Watkins and Moses Lovely, Sr. and daughter, Leisha A. Humphrey. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.