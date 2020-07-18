1/1
Moses Lovely Jr.
Moses Lovely, Jr., entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by his wife, Catherine C. Lovely; children, Marilyn N. Lovely and Malcolm Humphrey; grandchildren, Donald T. Lovely, Stephen C. Lovely, Leisha A. Bridges and Malcolm M. Bridges; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Frank Smith and special niece, Gwendolyn Porche. Preceded in death by his parents, Irma Watkins and Moses Lovely, Sr. and daughter, Leisha A. Humphrey. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
