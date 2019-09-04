Mr. M.C. Henson, a resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on May 10, 1937 in Kilmichael, Mississippi. He was a graduate from Istrouma High and was a retire self-employed homebuilder. Mr. Henson had a love for fishing, watching sports, but most of all his love with spending time with his family. He was an active Masonic member for 50 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Taylor Henson; sons, Ricky (Jennifer), Gary (Sally), Ronald (Janet) and Darrell (Becky); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers. Preceded in death are, parents, Joe and Vera Henson. Pallbearers will be, Dustin Henson, Hunter Henson, Darrell Henson, Chase Veneable, Lylie Cockerham, Eric Rome, and Jeff Gill. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Visitation will resume Friday, September 6, 2019 at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, from 9:00 am until funeral service time of 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwell Springs Cemetery. The Henson family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Hospice for the special care and compassion that was given to Mr. Henson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019