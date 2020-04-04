Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Murdle Marie LeBlanc, a native of White Hall and resident of Gonzales, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and dancing but most of all loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, James LeBlanc; four daughters, Shermaine Poche, Rhonda Shear (Wayne), Roxanne Villar (Steve), and Robin Ward; three stepdaughters, Donna Bajon, Denise Bonnette and Nita Poland; two sons, Andre Ward (Rachel) and Wayne Ward (Tina); three sisters, Myrtis Trabeau, Beulah Zabel and Margie St. Germain (Freddie); two brothers, Jimmy Berthelot (Myrtis) and George Berthelot; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alosia and Leo Berthelot; her previous husband, Sherman Coriell; first husband, JB Ward; four sisters, Ida Guitreau, Nancy Major, Louvella Cordilla and Mary Trabeau; five brothers, Curtis, Berman, Joseph, Herman and Leo Berthelot, Jr.; stepson, Mark LeBlanc; and great grandson, Ian Gremillion. A private service for the immediate family will take place during this time. Father Joshua Johnson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Ourso Funeral Home
Gonzales , LA
(225) 647-8608

