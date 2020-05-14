Murel Joseph Achee, who was born on May 21, 1935, and passed away on May 13, 2020. He was a native of False River and a resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vera Bueche Achee; 2 sons: Brian Henderson and his wife Jennifer and Carl Henderson; and sister-in-law, Theresa Mills. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Heather Templet, Kimberly Brecheen and husband Charles, C.J. Henderson, Justin Henderson, and Tyler Henderson; and step-grandchild, James Lusk. Murel graduated from Rougon High School on False River. He retired from East Baton Rouge City-Parish Engineering Dept. After he retired from the city-parish, Frank C. Sullivan called 2 weeks later and asked him to work, which he did and retired from them after 27 years. He and Vera belonged to the Baton Rouge Cajun French Music Association and the CFMA Dance Troup. He was a great dancer and loved the Roland Doucet Cajun and Swamp Pop Music show on 100.7. He and Vera worked with Roland on the show for 27 years. He was the greatest Dad and one-in-a-million to his love, Vera. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He loved all of his family and dear friends. A special thanks is expressed to Liz Bueche for helping take care of him until his death with Vera. He is preceded in death by his dad, Weno Achee and his mother, Maggie Bonaventure Achee; his sister and brother-in-law, Marie Achee White and Jimmy White; his brother-in-law, Donnie Mills; sister-in-law, Nora Bueche Causey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jessie Bueche and Rose Marie Bueche; nephew, Greg Bueche; and niece, Louise Ray Owens. Private viewing will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, followed by burial will be at Lakeland Cemetery at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 3pm.

