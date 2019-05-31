Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Hilda Wells Henderson. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Hilda Wells Henderson, 90, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She instilled into her children the importance of the love of God, family, and friends. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Lyndell and Kaye Donnelly Henderson, Sandra and Gregory Porche, Wanda and Felix Ruiz, and Olen and Gerry Morgan Henderson; 11 grandchildren, Stacy Stewart, Chad and Todd Reeves, Heather Miller, Kristy Hobbs, Kelly Theard, Dwaine, Brad and Eric Henderson, Ashley Kelley and Gregory Porche; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virgie Wells; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Dr. Jeanine Bozeman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Henderson; parents, Lawrence and Hester Wells; siblings, L.D. Wells, Edlee Wells, and Althea Martin. Visitation will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Bayou Barbary, LA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m. conducted by Rev. Paul Tayor. Pallbearers will be six of her grandchildren and honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Wells and Adril Wells. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

