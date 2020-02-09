Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Lemoine. View Sign Service Information Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport - Cottonport 552 Front St. Cottonport , LA 71327 (318)-876-3444 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport - Cottonport 552 Front St. Cottonport , LA 71327 View Map Rosary 12:00 PM Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church 3458 Hwy 107 S Plaucheville , LA View Map Funeral Mass Following Services Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church 3458 Hwy 107 S Plaucheville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A great loving mother and grandmother, Muriel Lemoine passed peacefully on February 8, 2020. A resident of Plaucheville, LA for 89 years, she was born September 10, 1930. Muriel graduated from the St. Joseph School, and was a member of the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church her entire life. She was a choir member as well as a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She is survived by her daughters Leslie Jeansonne, Emily Lemoine and Paula Gremillion, son-in-law David Gremillion as well as her sister Janis Lemoine and brother Clayton Lemoine. 'Ole Mamaw' is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Lemoine of 50+ years, her daughter Jane Lemoine and son Farrell Lemoine. Also welcoming her home will be her parents Edwin and Mary Lemoine as well as sisters Sylvia Lemoine, Geraldine Lemoine, Vonceil Cazalot, Jean Armand and brother Cordell Lemoine. She was a feisty, strong, hard working compassionate little woman who was truly gifted at making others laugh with her endless sense of humor and she will be missed tremendously. The family would like to give special thanks to St. Clare Manor Nursing Home and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice, as well as all family and friends for their caring, love, prayers and support. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport, 552 Front Street, Cottonport, La. from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Services will be held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 3458 Hwy 107 S, Plaucheville, La. with Rosary to begin at 12 noon followed immediately by the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Ava & Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Holy Family School, 335 N. Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, La. 70767 and/or St. Joseph School, 3406 Hwy 107 S, Plaucheville, La. 71362. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020

