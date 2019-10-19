Murkel D. "Murk" Sibley (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Pilgrim B.C.
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Pilgrim B.C.
Obituary
Murkel D. "Murk" Sibley entered into eternal rest at The Carpenter's House on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was a 71 year old native of Leesville, Louisiana and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at New Pilgrim B.C. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Derrick Williams; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Edwina T. Sibley; children, Renae, Eric (Upenda) and Ingrid Sibley and Zell Dawson; 11 siblings; and four grandchildren. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
