Murl "Bud" Rubin Herpin, 86, lifelong resident of Zachary/Pride and a retired barber with 50 years of service, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Pride, from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Rev. Dwayne Rogers. Bud is survived by his daughter, Sonya Renee Williams(Lance) of Humble, TX and Dallas Todd Herpin(Jody K) of Baltimore, MD, sisters, Effie Mae Norwood of Ferriday, and Theolia Smith of Denham Springs, grandchildren, Anna K Herpin, Dyllan E. Swanson, Wyatt D. Swanson, Randall Herpin Hodges, Lin-Ley Herpin and Tru Z. Herpin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda B. Herpin, parents, Maurice and Mae Herpin, Son, Randy Herpin, Grandson, Garrett Swanson, granddaughter, Nevada Swanson and brother Maurice S. "Bozo" Herpin. Pallbearers will be John Dooley, Kevin Hearld, Lance Williams, Tru Z. Herpin, Aaron Rogers, Dallas Todd Herpin. Honorary pallbearers are Dyllan Swanson, Wyatt Swanson and Earl Rogers. Bud proudly served in the US Army. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening, hunting and fishing. He went to dance in heaven with the love of his life... Due to current mandates, a mask is required to attend services as well as social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store