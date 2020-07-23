Murphy J. "Tont" Rohilliard, Jr., a Delta Airlines Employee, departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence in Atlanta, GA, LA. He was 57, a native of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. Graveside service on Friday, July 24, 2020 St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 am. Survived by his father, Murphy Rohilliard, Sr.; 1 son, Quodd Wheeler; 1 daughter, Diannetria Price; 1 brother, Randoll Rohillard, Sr. (Dana); 1 sister, Della Lee (Gary); 3 grandchildren; a host of others relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Lois Thomas James; 1 son, Rayus Wheeler; 1 grandson, Deondre Wheeler. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.