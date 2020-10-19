Murphy Joseph Breaux, Jr. passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was a native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine. Murphy was a retired auto mechanic and a member of the National Guard. A viewing and graveside will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery, 23470 Federal Street, Plaquemine, on Wednesday, October 21st, viewing at 9 a.m., with service at 9:30 a.m., conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Murphy is survived by his two sisters, Marion Clement of Plaquemine and Betty Fremin and husband Roland of White Castle; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Murphy was preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Mildred Paxton Breaux; parents, Murphy Sr. and Edna Roth Breaux; sister, Pauline Champagne and husband Charles Ray; brother-in-law, Charles Clement; and his childhood friend who passed away this year, Emile "Bro" Buron, Jr. Pallbearers will be Darrell Berthelot, Rickey Breaux, Craig Campbell, "Dink" Campbell, Marc Clement and Larry Vaughn. The family would like to thank Murphy's long time caregiver, Doris Myles and caregiver, Verla Spriggs. They would also like to extend a special thanks to his nephew, Gene Clement, for his kindness and generosity and his sisters who loved and cared for him until his death. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.