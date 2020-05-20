Murray J. ""Johnny"" White Jr., 64, passed away on May 20, 2020, at the home of Beverly Howard, surrounded by all his sisters. He was born on May 17, 1956, in Clinton, LA, to Bonnie and Murray White, Sr. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Liberty, MS, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Glen Taylor of Temple Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA, officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. We rejoice that Johnny has a new heavenly body free of pain and is now with his Savior, Jesus Christ. Johnny was a lifelong resident of Zachary, LA. He loved the Zachary Fire Department and Police Department. A special thank you to Trevor Hannum, you were a true friend. Johnny lived his life to the fullest regardless of his challenges. He loved fishing and hunting, which he did every chance he got. We want to recognize and thank all of Johnny's friends, neighbors, and fishing partners. He loved being around all of you, you were a shining light in his life. Johnny is survived by his sisters: Gayle Anderson of Zachary, Barbara and husband Michael Kendrick of Baton Rouge, Janet White of Walker, Judy and husband Gary Green of Central, Brenda Sellers of Cairo Georgia, and Beverly and husband Kenny Howard of St. Francisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother in laws, Charles Anderson and AJ Sellers. The family wishes to express our deep gratitude for the care Johnny received from the doctors and nurses of the Baton Rouge General Hospital, and a special thank you to Dr. Culotta, who made it possible for Johnny to spend his last days with his family. A very special thank you to Rachael Goff with Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge, we could not have done this without you. In lieu of flowers, Johnny would love for you to contribute to your favorite charity.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.