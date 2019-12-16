Murrel Lacour Willis, a lifelong resident of New Roads, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019 at Carrington Place at the age of 71. Visiting Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, New Roads. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by 4 children, Frank Smith Jr., Lacreasy Lacour, John (Jovina) Willis Jr., and Joyonna Willis; three sisters, Verna Lacour, Lois Lacour and Joyce Lacour; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019