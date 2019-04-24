Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murrell Jean Kornegay Jarreau. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Murrell Jean Jarreau passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on November 11, 1930 in New Roads to Eugene M. Kornegay of Plaquemine, La. and Murrell Duvernet of New Roads, La. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, New Roads and Our Lady of the Lake Nursing College. As a Registered Nurse, she devoted herself to nurturing, comforting and nursing the residents of her community. She was employed by St. Joseph Hospital, Dr. Robert Helm, Pointe Coupee General Hospital, and retired from Pointe Coupee Parish School Board. There were not many families of the parish who didn't experience her compassionate spirit. She was married to Joseph Mozart Jarreau Jr. for 58 years, and together they nurtured a family of five children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Vickie A. Jambon, and husband Paul of Baton Rouge, Stacie J. Kraft of Covington, J. Wayne Jarreau, and partner Jeffrey Vincent of Baton Rouge and Joseph M. Jarreau III, and wife Tammy of New Roads. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Kristan Smith , Chase Kraft and Wyatt Jarreau and great grandchildren, Kaelin Smith, Kade Smtih and Walker Joseph Jarreau. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Mozart Jarreau Jr., parents Eugene and Murrell Kornegay; daughter, Leslie A. Fulkerson and granddaughter, April Thomas. Visitation at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The pallbearers will be her compassionate caregivers Rosa Adams, Linda Adams, Susan Ard, Belinda Billiot, Deborah Reece and devoted friend Gary Cooper. We are indebted and grateful to everyone who played a compassionate role in her care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019

