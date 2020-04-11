Murry "Git" Landry departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 65, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020