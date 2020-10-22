1/
Myer Jean Martin
Myer Jean Martin, 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is a native of Gonzales, LA and a resident of Livingston, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Janette Ware Martin; daughter, Kathy Jean Martin; son, Daniel Paul (Sabrina) Martin; stepchildren, Dana (Jeff) Moore, Darrin Shellnut, Dewayne (Sheila) Shellnut; brother, Timothy (Gwen) Martin; 4 grandchildren, 6 step- grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Audrey Brignac and Myer Jerome Martin. Family and friends of Myer are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 8am-10:30am at New River United Methodist Church 46040 LA-22, St. Amant, LA. Funeral Services will immediately follow the Visitation. Interment: New River United Methodist Church. To offer a message of condolence, please visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
New River United Methodist Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
