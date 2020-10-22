Myer Jean Martin, 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is a native of Gonzales, LA and a resident of Livingston, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Janette Ware Martin; daughter, Kathy Jean Martin; son, Daniel Paul (Sabrina) Martin; stepchildren, Dana (Jeff) Moore, Darrin Shellnut, Dewayne (Sheila) Shellnut; brother, Timothy (Gwen) Martin; 4 grandchildren, 6 step- grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Audrey Brignac and Myer Jerome Martin. Family and friends of Myer are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 8am-10:30am at New River United Methodist Church 46040 LA-22, St. Amant, LA. Funeral Services will immediately follow the Visitation. Interment: New River United Methodist Church. To offer a message of condolence, please visit www.oursofh.com.