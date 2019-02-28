Myra passed away at her home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at age of 78. She was a retired executive secretary with Cajun Electric; resident of Erwinville and native of Baton Rouge, La. Visiting will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm, celebrated by Father Todd Lloyd. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, John F. "Johnny" Chustz; children, Keith Ashford and wife Donna, Jeff Ashford and wife Valerie, Christi Dellucci and husband Jerry, and Nicole Broussard and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Chelsea Hendrick and husband James, Christopher Ashford and Kim Standish, Ashlie Atwood and husband Dareck, Amber Ashford, Megan Ashford, Brant, Brock and Brady Broussard; great grandchildren, Carter, Greyson, Mason, Cheyanne and Eva; sister, Joyce Branch; and special friends, Earl and Carol Andre. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Smith Boyette; and brother, Gerald Boyette. Pallbearers will be Keith Ashford, Jeff Ashford, Jerry Dellucci, Jamie Broussard, James Hedrick and Christopher Ashford. Honorary pallbearers will be Brant, Brock, Brady, Carter and Greyson. Myra was a very accomplished artist, loved to watch her grandchildren play sports and going to the casino. Special thanks to Clifton Williams, Cheryl LeBlanc, Gary Pourciau, Sharon Jarreau and the Erwinville Fire Department for being there in our families time of need. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019