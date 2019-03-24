Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Myra Clayborne Chaney Gautreaux, age 89, passed away on March 23, 2019, at Marigold Place in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was born September 5, 1929, in Miami, Arizona, the daughter of R. E. Clayborne and Mae Richmond. She had been a resident of Prairieville and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, most of her life. Myra was preceded in death by husbands Corbin Paul (Bean) Gautreaux, Sr. and Willis Irwin Chaney Sr. She was the mother of daughter Allyn Chaney Stroud (J B Stroud) of Alexandria and son Willis (Chip) Chaney, Jr. (Dee Shaw) of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Myra is survived by four grandchildren: Sherrie Shaw (Robert) of Gonzales, Shan Barton (Jennifer Spillers) of Prairieville, Gerald (J.T.) Guirard of Denver, Colorado, and Kyle Chaney of Gonzales. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Eric Shaw (Lainie McKee) of Denham Springs; Meagan Shaw Jones (Austin) Baytown, Texas; Hunter Barton, Elizabeth Claire Barton, Lloyd Barton, and Bella Barton. Her two great-great-grandchildren are Mealyn Jones and Lincoln Shaw. Myra was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Istrouma Chapter #162 and had been a judge for the American Quarter Horse Association. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., Baton Rouge, La. 70806 at 1:30 PM.

