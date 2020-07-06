Myra Forbes, born November 30, 1926, she died on July 5, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Catholic Christian. She was a Catholic Daughter, belonged to the Carmelite Order, and was a charter member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Myra was 93, born in Marksville, LA, and settled in Baton Rouge after marrying her husband of 64 years. Myra is survived by her children: Donald Forbes, Jr. and wife Maggie; David Forbes and wife Cissy; Sharlane Clattenburg and husband Bill; and Joseph Darren Forbes. She is also survived by grandchildren: James Jenkins IV, Margaret Forbes, Jonathan Forbes, Jeremy Forbes, Joshua Forbes, and Jessica Forbes; as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Myra is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dee Forbes, Sr.; her parents, John and Adelia Forbes; sisters: Irma Ehrett, Allie Mae Smart, Arah Gardner, Iona Gardner; brother, Kermit Forbes; and grandchildren: Anna Jenkins and Sterling Forbes. Viewing and visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5 pm till 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Rubin Reynolds at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store