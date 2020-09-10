1/1
Myra Louise Fitzwater Crochet
Louise passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Madison, MS at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and a long-term member of Istrouma Baptist Church. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born on January 23, 1928 and graduated from Istrouma High School. She married the love of her life, Charles Crochet, in 1945 and they were happily married for 62 years. Louise is survived by her sister, Linda Wascom; two children, Brian Crochet (Peggy) and Darla Weisen (Jerome); five grandchildren, Karen Mitchell (Dennis), Christopher Crochet, and John, Laura and David Crochet; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eunice Fitzwater; beloved husband, Charles Crochet; son, Charles Crochet Jr and daughter-in-law, Kay Johnson Crochet. Louise was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed cooking and needlework. She loved to visit with friends, neighbors, and family and never met a stranger. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
