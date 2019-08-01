Mrs. Myrdes Sims transitioned to her heavenly home on July 30, 2019. Affectionately known as Mert, she was 89 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a homemaker and a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Willie (Wanda) Sims; grandchildren, Melanie, Shannon and Derrick Sims; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, William (Marjorie) Jones, Baton Rouge, LA; Lester (Sadie) Jones, Piscataway, NJ; sister-in-law, Zetta Sims, Wichita, KS; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Sims, Sr.; her brother and sister. Visitation Saturday, August 3, 2019, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Richard Perkins, Sr., officiating. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019