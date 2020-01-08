Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Boudreaux. View Sign Service Information Ibert's Mortuary 1111 Lia St. Patterson , LA 70392 (985)-395-7873 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ibert's Mortuary Patterson , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ibert's Mortuary Patterson , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ibert's Mortuary Patterson , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Best Boudreaux passed away at the age of 85 in the early afternoon hours of Sunday, January 5, 2020, with her family at her side at the Franklin Health Care Center. Midge, as she was affectionately known, was born on January 4, 1935 in Coon, LA, a small community in Pointe Coupee Parish, and was one of seven children born to Leroy and Belle Best. On January 26, 1952 she married the love of her life, Paul Boudreaux. Eight years later they settled in Patterson and laid down roots. Midge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who absolutely adored her family and treasured spending time with them, especially her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many will remember her from her and her husband's 31 years as the owners and operators of Boo's Kwik Stop in Patterson, where you could always get the best boudin in town and fresh fish. She had a love for playing card games, especially Rummy, as well as fishing with her husband. She could often be found sitting outside feeding and watching her squirrels and birds. She truly lived a simple life and enjoyed the simple things it had to offer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her five children, Paul Boudreaux Jr. and wife Kathy, Sherry B. Lester and husband Vincent, Lynn B. Hebert and husband David, Lonnie B. Boudreaux and wife Angie, and Janet B. Rink; 12 grandchildren, Katie B. Paige, Vincent P. Lester, Erica C. Suire, Micah Crochet, Chris Hebert, Christina Hebert, Casey Hebert, Lorie B. Bergeron, Clay Boudreaux, Emily B. Montgomery, Tysie Rink, and Scott Rink; 24 great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Kile and Daisy Landry and husband Patrick; her beloved dog, Wendy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul "Boo" Boudreaux; her parents, Leroy Best and Belle Conrad Best; son-in-law, Kenny Rink; grandson, Bradley Boudreaux; great granddaughter, Kyrsten McMullen; three brothers, Jerry Best, Kenneth Best, and Ronnie Best; and an infant sister, Elmira Best. Visitations will be held at Ibert's Mortuary in Patterson on Thursday, January 9th, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and again Friday, January 10th, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 o'clock. Following the service she will be laid to rest with her beloved Boo in Ibert's Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Michael Holloway will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Vincent P. Lester, Clay Boudreaux, Jeff Suire, Cade Suire, Scott Rink, and Aidan Bergeron. Honorary pallbearers will be Vincent Lester Jr., David Hebert, and Kenny Thompson. Following the service she will be laid to rest with her beloved Boo in Ibert's Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Michael Holloway will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Vincent P. Lester, Clay Boudreaux, Jeff Suire, Cade Suire, Scott Rink, and Aidan Bergeron. Honorary pallbearers will be Vincent Lester Jr., David Hebert, and Kenny Thompson. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staffs of Heart of Hospice and Franklin Health Care Center for the loving care and compassion given to Ms. Boudreaux during her final days. 