Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine , LA 70764
(225)-687-1850
Visitation
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine , LA 70764
Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Obituary

Myrna Raye Landry Hargrove, beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother was born in New Orleans on January 11, 1940 and she passed away in her home at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Myrna was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and sang in the choir for numerous years until she was no longer able. She was a graduate of St. John High School and worked for Gulf States Utilities/Entergy for over 25 years, retiring in 1995. Myrna's hobbies included gardening, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid LSU Football and Baseball fan. Family was very special to her and could be seen through the way she carried out her life. She was a former member of the St. John Alumni Association, St. John School Board and the Plaquemine Service League. Myrna is preceded in death by her son, E.P. ""Sonny"" Hargrove, III; her parents, Curtis and Agnes Aucoin Landry and other family members. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward Hargrove, Jr.; daughter, Danielle Hargrove LeBouef (Greg); son, Thomas Crockett Hargrove (Paige); and daughter, Dayna Hargrove LeGrange (Brandon); six grandchildren, Chase LeBouef, Alise LeBouef Sollie (Christopher), Hannah Hargrove, Emma Hargrove and Micah LeGrange and one great-grandchild, Grayson Sollie. She is also survived by her siblings, Curtis Landry, Jr. (Kathy), Mary Agnes (Tootsie) Noel Black, and Faith Landry Williams; sister-in-law, Mary Janet Hargrove Vial (Leon) and her family as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine from 6 until 9 p.m. and will continue at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13th, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by the Rev. John Carville. Entombment in Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum. 