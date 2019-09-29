A ceremony celebrating the life of Myron P. Arceneaux will be 1 pm on Monday September 30, 2019 at First Pentecostal Church Denham Springs; visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Myron was born on August 26, 1942 in Houma and passed from this life on Friday September 27, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He was a resident of Denham Springs, a member of the Pentecostal Faith; retired with Texaco Refinery, and served with the U S Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed time spent with family and being an extremely hard-working man. He will be remembered as being a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey King Arceneaux, his parents Pollinac and Helen Dubois Arceneaux, and a brother John. He is survived by his two sons Darwin and Kim Arceneaux, Tim Arceneaux, and Jennifer Arceneaux; brothers Michael and David Arceneaux; also survived by his grandchildren Breanna, Ben, Blake, Nathan, Taylor, and Natalie. Family and friends that would prefer to give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory may visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/myron-p-arceneaux. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019