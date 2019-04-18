Myron R. "Tippy" Flowers Sr., 28, a native and resident of Clinton, departed this life on Fri., April 12th. Visitation will be Sat, April 20, 2019 from 12 noon until religious services at 1pm at Galilee Baptist church in Wilson, La. Interment will be in the Smith's cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Joseph and Glenda Flowers, one daughter, Sanaa Griffin, one son, Myron R. Flowers Jr., three sisters, Tanquetra C. Spears, (Tremaine) Daja Flowers and Tamica Alford. Two brothers, Joseph Flowers Jr. and Jamar Alford. A host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, sister, Marchere Johnson and aunt, Flavor Knighten. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Cinton, La. 225-683-5468.
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5468
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019