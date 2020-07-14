1/1
Myrtis Dixon Nickens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtis Dixon Nickens, 97, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Hobert, LA and a resident of St. Amant, LA. She was a member of the Domino Gang. Myrtis is survived by her sons, Sidney Nolan Nickens (Margaret), Melton Glenn Nickens (Brenda); daughter, Bonnie Gravette (Kent); 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney Venton "Vent" Nickens; son, Davis Ray Nickens; parents, Millard Dixon and Vessie Woods; 7 sisters, 2 brothers, 4 half sisters and 1 half brother. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Family and friends are invited to attend the burial at 12:30 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Burial
12:30 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved