Myrtis Dixon Nickens, 97, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Hobert, LA and a resident of St. Amant, LA. She was a member of the Domino Gang. Myrtis is survived by her sons, Sidney Nolan Nickens (Margaret), Melton Glenn Nickens (Brenda); daughter, Bonnie Gravette (Kent); 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney Venton "Vent" Nickens; son, Davis Ray Nickens; parents, Millard Dixon and Vessie Woods; 7 sisters, 2 brothers, 4 half sisters and 1 half brother. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Family and friends are invited to attend the burial at 12:30 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.