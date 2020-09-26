Myrtis Evelyn Jones Cureington, age 81, of Winnsboro, LA, gained her angel wings on Friday morning, September 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 22, 1939, in Winnsboro, LA to the late Andrew and Carrie Potter Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Jackson (BJ); siblings, Luther Jones, Ruby Austin, Bonnie Wallace Torrey; stepchildren, Barry Paul Jackson, Charlotte Robinson, and Jymme Lynn Miley; and brother-in-law, William "Poochie" Cureington. Myrtis was a supervisor at The Morning Advocate in Baton Rouge for 32 years. After retiring she enjoyed planning weddings and receptions. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro where she was a circle leader and a member of Pearl's Sunday School class. She enjoyed playing pokeno, working in the yard, hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted LSU and Saints fan. She enjoyed spending time at the ballpark watching her grandchildren play. She was an excellent cook and especially loved to cook Thanksgiving dinner for all of her family. Myrtis is survived by her husband, Jimmie Cureington; her three children, Keith Holley (Angela) of Brusly; Donnie Holley (Teressa) of Addis; and Penny Lee of Archibald; step children, Tim Jackson (Gemme) of Breaux Bridge; and Necci Gregory (Tim) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Shane Holley (Megan); Shaun Holley (Chelsea); Seth Holley (Kate); Martin Maley, II; William Maley; William Holley (Andi); Georgia Woodruff (Larry); Bobby Spinks (Brittany); Danny Spinks; Hunter Lee; Stoney Lee; Jamie Meares (Jeff); Chad Gregory; Walter Gregory; and Sarah Jackson; brothers-in-law, Charles Cureington (Dixie) of Winnsboro; David "Teeny" Cureington (Sally) of Philadelphia, Miss.; sisters-in-law, Pat Cureington; Regina David of Harahan; and Pearl Bryant of Walker; great grandchildren, Braysen, Brooks, and Paisley Holley; Jack and Carmen Holley; Kaden and Drake Holley; Landry Berthelot; Keean, Mealia, and Chasity Woodruff; Samara Spinks; and one Holley baby on the way. Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro, LA on Monday, September 28 from 8:30 – 10:30 am with a Memorial Service at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Coldwater Cemetery in Natchitoches, LA at 4:00 pm. The family would like to thank Carolyn Jackson, her play daughter, for all her care and love. The family would also like to thank Hospice TLC, the nurses, and the aides for their special loving care.

