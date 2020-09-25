Myrtis "Dood" Holliman Kemp, 89 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on December 24, 1930, born to Corbet and Vera Holliman, in Smackover, AR. She loved the Lord first, her family second, and third her church that she was a faithful member of for many years, Foster Road Baptist Church. Myrtis is survived by her son, Warren Kemp and wife, Pam Thames Kemp; two grandsons, Joseph Warren Kemp III and wife, Haley and Charles Alvin Kemp and wife, Olivia; great-granddaughter, Nova Noel Kemp; brother, Delmar Holliman; sister, Odell Davis; two best friends, Esther Morrison and Charlene Hamilton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Myrtis was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Warren Kemp; father, Corbet H. Holliman; mother, Vera Knight Holliman; brother, Jack Holliman; and sister, Ruby Tatum. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Ford, Tom Goebel, Joseph Kemp, Charles Kemp, Jason Goebel, and Roy Chenevert. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Mike Morris and Reverend Huey Moak. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, in Baker, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.