Myrtis Leblanc Giroir, a resident of a Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was 84 years old. Myrtis was called home to be with the Lord after battling pancreatic and liver cancer since Mother's Day of 2018. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Danette and Ronald Legendre; her grandchildren and their wives, Ladd and Abby Legendre and Brant and Brittney Legendre; and her two great-grandchildren Landon and Harper Legendre. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Edward and Aimee Leblanc; her husband Robert Antony Giroir; and her son, Robert "Robbie" Anthony Giroir, Jr.Known by Nana to her family, she was the best mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. Within 8 months in 2018, she lost her husband and her son. Her faith was un-wavered. She battled her illness with unmeasurable strength. She was a remarkable woman and an inspiration to many. Myrtis was a kind, generous and faithful servant. She was a pilar in the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church community where she was loved by so many. She retired at 79 years old from the Louisiana Department of Treasury and the Louisiana Department of Tourism. She loved her job at the State Capitol and cherished the friends she made during that time. Myrtis was a 1952 graduate of St Anthony High School in Baton Rouge. She kept in touch with her classmates even after all these years. Pallbearers will be her son in law, who was more like another son to her, Ronald Legendre; grandsons, Ladd and Brant Legendre; great-grandson, Landon Legendre; and family members Jesse, Jason and Joel Galatas and Kevin Hoffield. Visitation will be held Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Cristian burial at 10:30am. Entombment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

