2 Timothy 4: 7-8. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." Myrtle B. Anderson (Cookie) passed away on Sunday, June 7th at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She was 73 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a 1964 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and completed her education at Southern University. She was an educator for over 30 years and retired from East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She was an ordained minister and served faithfully with her late husband, spreading the gospel at Temple of God ministries. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria L. Anderson and Megan E. Anderson of Houston, TX and Granddaughter, Alyssa E. Anderson; Siblings Clifton (Leona) Bell, Mamie Burrell, Tyrone (Sue) Bell of Madison, WI, Carolyn Bledsoe of Atlanta, GA, Anita (Larry) Arnold and Vanessa (Wayne) Nauls; Uncle Lionel C. Shaw and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Eli Anderson, Jr.; parents, Clifton and Maggie Bell; and brother Ronald K. Bell. Visitation will be held at Professional Funeral Services at 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA on Friday, June 12th from 11:00-1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Louisiana National Cemetery.

