Myrtle Elizabeth Pierce Sargent entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and resident Gretna, LA. Myrtle was a former resident of Thibodaux, LA and Niagara Falls, NY. She was formerly employed as a Special Education Teacher. Devoted mother of Alvin, Jr. (Algonech), Barbara, Anthony (Carolyn), Thomas, Sr. (Vera), Raynard, Sr. (Donna), Debra S. Mitchell (Kenneth), Sandra S. Weems (Leonard), Wanda, and the late Michael Sargent, Sr. Daughter of the late Joseph Pierce and Alma Belcher Celestan. Sister of the late Emily Celestan-Rose and George Joseph Celestan. Sister-in-law of Amy V. Celestan; also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of All Saints Catholic Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche St. New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00am. Father Peter Weiss, celebrant. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery- Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic attendance will be limited. It is mandatory everyone attending wear a face mask or some type of face covering.