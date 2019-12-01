Myrtle Eva White LaBauve passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, surrounded by her loving family. She was 101, born September 10, 1918. She was a native of Plaquemine and a longtime resident of Brusly. She enjoyed being a homemaker, visiting with family and friends, traveling, playing cards and Pokeno, and volunteering with the church Zippers group. Myrtle was survived by daughter, Donna LaBauve Coupel and husband Irving; son, Douglas LaBauve and wife Kim; grandchildren, Marcie Coupel Buckle and husband Chris, Melissa LaBauve Lapsley and husband David, and Jesse LaBauve and wife Alannah; great grandchildren, Ella Lapsley and Sydnie Buckle along with numerous nieces and nephews. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Azenor, Sr. and Mercedes Templet White; husband, Norwood J. LaBauve; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Ivan and Maude White, Lindsay and Belle White, Joseph Azenor "Jay" and Twilla White; sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Lee Ward. Our hearts are heavy because of how greatly she will be missed, but we rejoice because of her life well lived and a peaceful passing to meet her Creator and Savior and dear loved ones who have gone before her. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, December 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment to follow in church mausoleum. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019