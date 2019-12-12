Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Frances Reese. View Sign Service Information Newman Funeral Home 155 S Cosby St Centreville , MS 39631 (601)-645-5753 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Newman Funeral Home 155 S Cosby St Centreville , MS View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Newman Funeral Home 155 S Cosby St Centreville , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Frances Reese, born November 7, 1935, in Centreville, MS, passed away December 12, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA and has lived at Landmark of Baton Rouge Nursing Home for 7 years, battling dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents Ossie J. Reese and Phalby McGraw Reese. She is survived by two sisters, Annelle Stafford Babin of Dallas, GA and Maxine Hickenbotham and husband Harley of Pensacola, FL, dedicated niece Stacey Stafford Lucas and husband Bill, and two great-nephews, William & Logan Lucas, whom she adored, of Acworth, GA. She is survived by her devoted partner Gerald Chustz of Baton Rouge. She was a member of Broadmoor Methodist Church. She attended Spencer Business College and was employed by Mid-City Ford, Walker Clinic, Western Electric & Sylvester's Western Store. She was voted Miss Telephone Courtesy 1962 and was a former executive member of the Forest Oaks Civic Association. She loved traveling, camping, eating out and socializing with and cooking for family & friends! She was known for her meticulous yard & beautiful plants. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at Newman Funeral Home in Centreville, MS, with visitation 11 am - 1 pm and funeral at 1 pm. Pastor Chelsae Knight will be officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville. Myrtle Frances Reese, born November 7, 1935, in Centreville, MS, passed away December 12, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA and has lived at Landmark of Baton Rouge Nursing Home for 7 years, battling dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents Ossie J. Reese and Phalby McGraw Reese. She is survived by two sisters, Annelle Stafford Babin of Dallas, GA and Maxine Hickenbotham and husband Harley of Pensacola, FL, dedicated niece Stacey Stafford Lucas and husband Bill, and two great-nephews, William & Logan Lucas, whom she adored, of Acworth, GA. She is survived by her devoted partner Gerald Chustz of Baton Rouge. She was a member of Broadmoor Methodist Church. She attended Spencer Business College and was employed by Mid-City Ford, Walker Clinic, Western Electric & Sylvester's Western Store. She was voted Miss Telephone Courtesy 1962 and was a former executive member of the Forest Oaks Civic Association. She loved traveling, camping, eating out and socializing with and cooking for family & friends! She was known for her meticulous yard & beautiful plants. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at Newman Funeral Home in Centreville, MS, with visitation 11 am - 1 pm and funeral at 1 pm. Pastor Chelsae Knight will be officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close