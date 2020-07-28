Myrtle H. Miller Downey, a believer in Jesus Christ, was escorted by Angels on her greatest adventure to meet Jesus and join the Heavenly choir on July 27, 2020. She is reunited with many loved ones and leaves many family and friends with cherished memories of her laughter, love, and positive Godly example. We, her children, Marlene Welch, Danny and Pat Miller, will miss our precious Mamma immensely. Celebration of Life will he held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs. Visitation 10:00 am - 12:00 noon; service at noon. Interment to follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Thank you family and friends, Guest House of Baton Rouge & The Crossing for your love and care of our precious Mamma. Condolences may be submitted at thompsoncares.com.