Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Myrtle, 83 year old native of Port Allen, LA, was born February 9th, 1936 and passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 19, 2019. She retired from the Dietary department of OLOL hospital in 1998. Survived by 3 children, Joe Collins III, Jacqueline Jones, and Sandra Collins; 4 sisters, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Robert C. Jacobs and Margaret A. Jacobs; 4 siblings and 2 children Nona Collins and Larry Collins. Also a very special daughter-in-law Mary L. Blount. Religious Services will be held on Monday, March 25, at Hall Davis and Sons, 1160 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, conducted by Pastor Randall Ellison. Viewing to be held from 9 - 11 am, followed by 11 am service and burial at Lady of the Knight Cemetery in Port Allen, LA. Myrtle, 83 year old native of Port Allen, LA, was born February 9th, 1936 and passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 19, 2019. She retired from the Dietary department of OLOL hospital in 1998. Survived by 3 children, Joe Collins III, Jacqueline Jones, and Sandra Collins; 4 sisters, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Robert C. Jacobs and Margaret A. Jacobs; 4 siblings and 2 children Nona Collins and Larry Collins. Also a very special daughter-in-law Mary L. Blount. Religious Services will be held on Monday, March 25, at Hall Davis and Sons, 1160 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, conducted by Pastor Randall Ellison. Viewing to be held from 9 - 11 am, followed by 11 am service and burial at Lady of the Knight Cemetery in Port Allen, LA. Funeral Home Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services

9348 Scenic Highway

Baton Rouge , LA 70807

(225) 778-1612 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close