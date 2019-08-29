Myrtle Jean Scott

Obituary
Myrtle Jean Scott entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge, La. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Vance Sr. and Louella Battiste. Mother of Nicole Scott (Andre' Sr) Johnson and Albert J. Scott Jr. Grandmother of Andre' Jr., Chloe, and Nadia. Sister of Carl Vance Sr. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Jr. and Alvin Vance. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Rev. Everett Pruitt, officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
