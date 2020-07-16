1/1
Myrtle L. Clark
Sis. Myrtle L. Slaine-Clark departed this life on July 12, 2020 at 10:05 p.m. She was a devoted member of Evening Star Baptist Church in Baker, LA. She retired from Women's Hospital in 1995 where she served faithfully for 27 years. She leaves to cherish her memories, five children, two sisters, and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing services will take place Saturday, July 18th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Evening Star Baptist Church, 16301 Al Sanford Rd, Baker LA. Homegoing services will immediately follow officiated by Bishop Kelvin M. Clark.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
