Myrtle Mae Kling passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Lutcher at the age of 84. She was a native of Lake and resident of Sorrento. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Hope Kling Dupuy (Todd) and Paige Kling Robert (Luke); son, Blake Kling and six grandchildren, Emily, Jesse, Annie, Jasmine, Destin and Alexandra. Preceded in death by her husband, John Gerald Kling; her parents, Edmond and Annie Brignac; brother, George and three sisters, Gaynell, Lula Belle and Marie. Visitation will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Sorrento on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, celebrated by Father Keun-Soo Lee. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church cemetery in St. Amant. Pallbearers will be Eric Kling, Luke Robert, Jesse Robert, Jamie Eunice and Todd Dupuy. The family would like to thank Chateau St. James Rehab and Amedysis Hospice. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019