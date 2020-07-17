Myrtle Marie Augustus-Knighten, a good and faithful servant of the Lord, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home at the age of 90 on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born to Louise Smith and Robert Augustus, Sr. on April 26, 1930 in Greenwell Springs, LA. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a long and fulfilled life leaving to cherish her memories: her husband, Robert E. Knighten, brother, James Augustus, four daughters; Beverly K. Anthony, Betty K. Brown, Anita K. Green, and Carla K. Wallace, son-in law, Sterling Anthony, sisters-in law, Margaret Augustus and Rosa Lee Augustus, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Louise and Robert Augustus, Sr., sister, Ruby Lee Williamson, three brothers; Robert Augustus, Jr., George Augustus, Sr. and Tomal Augustus, sisters-in-laws, Elsie Augustus and Dora Augustus, granddaughter, Tonia N. Brown, niece, Judith Marie Oxley three nephews: Elgin Davis, Jr., Irvin Augustus and Harold J. Augustus. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA and on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at Second Baptist Church, 914 North Acadian Thruway West, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to the corona virus, a private funeral service will begin at 10:00 am and will be limited to immediate family members only. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park.

