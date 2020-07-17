1/1
Myrtle Marie Augustus-Knighten
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Marie Augustus-Knighten, a good and faithful servant of the Lord, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home at the age of 90 on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born to Louise Smith and Robert Augustus, Sr. on April 26, 1930 in Greenwell Springs, LA. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a long and fulfilled life leaving to cherish her memories: her husband, Robert E. Knighten, brother, James Augustus, four daughters; Beverly K. Anthony, Betty K. Brown, Anita K. Green, and Carla K. Wallace, son-in law, Sterling Anthony, sisters-in law, Margaret Augustus and Rosa Lee Augustus, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Louise and Robert Augustus, Sr., sister, Ruby Lee Williamson, three brothers; Robert Augustus, Jr., George Augustus, Sr. and Tomal Augustus, sisters-in-laws, Elsie Augustus and Dora Augustus, granddaughter, Tonia N. Brown, niece, Judith Marie Oxley three nephews: Elgin Davis, Jr., Irvin Augustus and Harold J. Augustus. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA and on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at Second Baptist Church, 914 North Acadian Thruway West, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to the corona virus, a private funeral service will begin at 10:00 am and will be limited to immediate family members only. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
225-357-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved