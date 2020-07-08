Myrtle M. Moran was born March 3, 1927 and passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge on July 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Her last hours were spent at 'The Crossing' at Clarity Hospice. She is a native of Ventress and longtime resident of New Orleans, LA. Myrtle is the second daughter of Lydia Robertson Martin Christophe and Joseph Rivias Martin. She met Charles Robert Moran, Jr. while matriculating at Southern University A&M College. After teaching in Orleans Parish, Myrtle continued her career as an educator in Baton Rouge; her focus was in Science, Health and Physical Education, in which she cared dearly for each student. Some of her Religious, Civic and Community memberships include: Knights of Peter Clavier - Ladies Auxiliary St. Francis Xavier Court No.12, Sigma Gamma Rho Intl – Mu Sigma Chapter, Girl Scouts of America Board Member and Scout Leader, Educators of Yesteryear - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, American Red Cross, Top Teens of America; and WCGBR 2007 Silver Magnolias - Women of the Year Award recipient. Notably, Myrtle was the first African American female to serve as a BREC Parks and Recreation Commissioner '82. She is survived by daughters Dale M Marioneaux (Hubert), Baton Rouge, Debra M Dickens, Houston, TX, and Denise A Moran, Baton Rouge; granddaughters Courtney M Bell, Baton Rouge, Lindsey A Dickens, Houston, TX, great grandson Noah R Young, Baton Rouge, and sister Catherine M Broussard, LaPlace, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and dear friends. Those preceding her in death are parents Lydia R M Christophe and Joseph R Martin, husband Charles R Moran, Jr, granddaughter Marley A Dickens and brother-in-law Charles Ralph Broussard. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, services will be held privately on July 10, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. At this time we require the practice of wearing of masks. A walk through viewing will be held from 8:50 am - 9:20 am. The interment will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery.

