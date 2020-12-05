For the heavens opened up above the earth so great is his mercy he received Myrtle Ruth Mott welcomed by those who went before her giving her the peace she so deserved and wanted all her life. Resident of Longbeach, CA., suddenly died on October 1, 2020 at the age of 61 years old, she is survived by soul mate and best friend through ups and downs of 25 years James (Jim) Roberts, her family is so thankful for. A sister Leslie Faye (Mott) Kelley, Of Addis, La A brother Thomas A. Mott and wife Linda from Brusly, LA., two nephews Joseph W. Deselle II., of Addis, Thomas J. Deselle and wife Michelle of Baker, LA. One great nephew Devin James Deselle of Baker LA and a very special Aunt June Derick which she called her mom spending hours on the phone whenever needed. Preceded in Death by parents Leslie W. Mott and Annie Mae Castania Mott of Plaquemine, LA. Paternal grandparents Isaac and Lily Lake Mott Maternal grandparents Robert Sr. And Myrtle Lange Castania. Special note of love for First cousins that recently passed Sandi Nelson of Spokane, Wa and James Derick Jr. Of Baker, La where her and her sister lived as part of the family. Although Myrtle (Murt) lived most of her life in Longbeach, Ca., she keep a close relationship with family by phone and she always sent special cards and notes. She will be missed for her blue eyes, smirkly smile and heart of gold. Also the family extends a special thank you to Cyndi Johnson a person that was always There for not only her and but also her sister, our mothers were aunt and niece but God made us sisters. Due to the situation of the times, memorial services could not be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store