The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Windham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle O. 'Betty' Windham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle O. 'Betty' Windham Obituary
Myrtle (Betty) O. Windham passed away Monday, November 25th at LaPlantation Retirement Center at the age of 95. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. Betty loved to cook, was an avid reader, and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Windham; a grandson, Tod Windham, and an infant grandson. She is survived by her three children; Steve and his wife, Ray; Jan Brown and husband, Keith; Carol Hudson and her husband, Harry. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Special thanks to her caregiver, Brendyia Lewis of God's Sent Home Care. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the , Nat'l Center, 7272 Greenville, Tx., 75231
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now