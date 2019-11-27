|
Myrtle (Betty) O. Windham passed away Monday, November 25th at LaPlantation Retirement Center at the age of 95. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. Betty loved to cook, was an avid reader, and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Windham; a grandson, Tod Windham, and an infant grandson. She is survived by her three children; Steve and his wife, Ray; Jan Brown and husband, Keith; Carol Hudson and her husband, Harry. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Special thanks to her caregiver, Brendyia Lewis of God's Sent Home Care. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the , Nat'l Center, 7272 Greenville, Tx., 75231
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019