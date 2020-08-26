1/1
Myrtress K. Lapuyade
1932 - 2020
May 5, 1932 – August 14, 2020. Myrtress May Kellar was born on May 5, 1932 in Galvez, Louisiana. Her parents were Leo and Myrtie Kellar. She had two sisters, Stella May and Mary Bernice ("Bunny"), now deceased. Myrtress graduated from Gonzales High School. She was employed at the Louisiana Insurance Rating Commission, and later by Scripto Company in Atlanta, Georgia. At a community church function, she met, and fell in love with, a young minister, Calvin O. Lapuyade, whom she married in 1954 at Carpenter's Chapel in Prairieville, Louisiana, near where she grew up. When Calvin graduated from Emory University, she received the P.H.T. ("Putting Husband Though") award from the Candlar School of Theology. Following Calvin's graduation, she entered into her lifelong ambition as a homemaker, mother, and consummate preacher's wife. She enjoyed keeping the home, entertaining, and cooking. She was an extraordinary cook and enjoyed hosting meals for family, friends and church groups for over six decades. She learned from her mother, Myrtie, and perfected her craft in the preparation of several Cajun dishes, including gumbo, jambalaya, and shrimp etoufee. Her recipes were shared to and by many. Myrtress also enjoyed her church, and was an active participant in Calvin's ministry. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and met with several women groups wherever she felt she was needed. She had an angelic voice that remained a gift until near the very end. She had one son, Keith Dale, who became an attorney. Upon retirement, the Lapuyades moved to Colorado to be close to their son, Keith. Keith married Marianne LaBorde, also an attorney, and they have two sons, Remy Calvin (5) and Jules Armand (4). Those two were special in her eyes and she loved them dearly, and they loved her. Nothing separated Remy and Jules from their "Maw Maw". When medical care could provide no relief, she returned to her home for a peaceful passage, surrounded by family and friends in the place she loved. Her funeral service and burial to be held on August 29, 2020 at her family's long time church, Faithful United Methodist Church, in Saint Amant, Louisiana. The services begin with gathering between 9 am and 11 am. The funeral will begin at 11 am with burial following in the church cemetery. As the family matriarch, she decided where she and her family will be buried, and her wishes will be honored. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
