Nanci Jean Hennessy
On October 17, 2020, Nanci Jean Hennessy, loving mother and Nana passed away in Baton Rouge at the age of 62. Nanci was born in McIntosh, Alabama to the late Walter and Verna Watson, growing up in AL, GA, TN and MA. She married Richard J Hennessy Sr of Quincy, MA in 1979 and together had four children. Nanci loved daisies, magnolias, jewelry, art, music; shopping, crime shows, romantic movies for hobbies and cooked the best lasagna around. Nanci was most compassionate for her family as she is survived by Richard Sr, children Kelly Jean, Stacy Jo, Richard Joseph Jr, Daniel James, grandchildren Ava Grace, Aubreigh Kay, Rowan Joseph, dogs Mercedez, Sam and brother David. "Beautiful girl, You must've been a beautiful baby too You must've had your moments inside the sun Your eyes are mockingbirds inside a guilded cage Your life's a silent movie that I haven't heard for ages Tell me everything, someone's gotta hear this, beautiful thing" Poe. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
