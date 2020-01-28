Nancy 'Tee Nanny' Turner

Obituary
Nancy "Tee Nanny" Turner entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Survived by her husband, Eugene Turner; daughter, Shelisa Cager; sons, Rendal Turner and Mokota Turner; sisters, Fannie Harrell, Myrtis Woodside and Emma Allen; brothers, Louis Bailey, Jr., Larry Bailey and Kenneth Bailey; grandchildren, Rendal Turner, Jr., Ryan Turner, Daniel Lujan, Anthony Lujan, Vanessa Valdivia, Christian Cager, Jeremy Cager, Jason Cager, Kameron Bailey, Raven Bailey, Darrell Perkins, Sterling Turner and Carter Turner. Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00, Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Tommy Linton officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
