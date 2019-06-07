On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Nancy Adams Wilson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away at the age of 80. Nancy was born on November 24, 1938 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Walt and Catherine Adams and she eventually settled in Baton Rouge, where she met and married the father of her children, Ronald Champagne. Nancy was a licensed private investigator and proud proprietor of Wilson and Wilson Investigations, which she founded with her husband Don Wilson. Whether serving subpoenas or doing surveillance, she was almost always accompanied by her schnauzer Sally, her faithful companion and guard dog. Nancy was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Debra Lynn Champagne, her husband, Don Wilson, her stepdaughter, Linda Wilson, both of her parents, and her stepmother Eleanor Adams. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Champagne of Dripping Springs, Texas, her daughter Catherine Cutrer (Steve Cutrer) of Baton Rouge, her son Kenneth Champagne of Livingston, Louisiana, her stepchildren Stacy, Burt and Todd Wilson of Florida, and her sister Mariam "Mimi" Darce Frenier of Morris, Minnesota. She is also survived by many who loved her like family including "daughters" Jodi Hrbek, Maja Webb, and Christina Braud. She will also be missed by her "Foxy's family" who were loyal and caring friends who gave her a reason to get up and go to the gym every morning for so many years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at the Resthaven Funeral Home at 11817 Jefferson Highway at 1:30pm. The service will be followed by a reception at Mansurs on the Boulevard at 5720 Corporate Blvd from 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to Friends of the Animals – Baton Rouge at FOTABR.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary