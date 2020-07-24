Nancy Ann Gaiennie Rockett Devillier was born in Shreveport, La on May 31, 1951, and passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 69. She was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth Jackson Landry and Charles Seymour Gaiennie. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Rockett, Lauren Rockett; her partner Cliff Singletary, Ashlee Devillier Nguyen, her son Mark Devillier Jr and his partner Mehadi (Auston) Ayrom, her sister Gail Elizabeth Gaiennie, and her grandchildren Katelyn Gross, Alexis Singletary, Keely Devillier, and Christopher Nguyen. Nancy will be missed by many, as she has touched countless people with her amazing sense of humor and her loving personality. Her famous saying, "You gotta laugh to keep from crying" is the one thing getting her loved ones through this tough time. Donations may be made to helpfightra.org
or a charity of your choice
.