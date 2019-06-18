Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Dicks Gay, age ninety-nine, died peacefully on June 2, at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. Born on February 29, 1920 in New Orleans, she was the beloved daughter of the late Dr. John Fleming Dicks and Ethel Reily Dicks. She attended St. Catherine's Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia. In 1942, she married the late Andrew Price Gay. They made their home on St. Louis Plantation in Plaquemine, where they raised four children. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is especially remembered for her graciousness, kindness, and generous spirit. Her lovely home was warm and welcoming to all – always room for one more. Nancy was a devoted Christian and spent many hours in service to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, where her intricate needlepoint work enhances worship. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and enjoyed studying with Les Etudiantes. She was an exceptional cook and loved to entertain, especially on holidays. Nancy enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles, and in later years became a wizard at solving "The Wheel." Nancy is survived by her children: Nancy "Dickie" Quarles (Joseph), Barbara Rice (Winston), Price (Lynelle), and John (Karen). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Andrew Hynes Rice, Lauren Richards Gay Landryri, Sarah Gay Frischhertz, Reily Gay Fields, Katherine Fenner Gay, John Albert Gay, Nancy Elizabeth Gay, five great-grandchildren, and by her oldest friend and sister-in-law, Gladys Gay Lebreton. Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in Plaquemine on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon with visitation at noon. The family would like to give special thanks to her longtime administrative assistant, Janice Marcantel, as well as her devoted caregivers, Catherine Woffard and Kourtney Davenport. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, P.O. Box 474, Plaquemine, LA 70764; Ochsner Clinic Foundation, Alzheimer's/Neuroscience Fund-BH 607, 1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121; or the .

