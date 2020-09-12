1/1
Nancy George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy George entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Nancy was survived by her daughters Linda Johnson and Ruby Butler, six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law. Visitation on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at the Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service following the visitation. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Carney and Mackey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved