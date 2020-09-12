Nancy George entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Nancy was survived by her daughters Linda Johnson and Ruby Butler, six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law. Visitation on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at the Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service following the visitation. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Carney and Mackey.

